Westmoreland

Man shot in leg during fight in Penn Township

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, June 18, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Police jailed a Penn Township man on Monday, a day after they said he shot his fiance's ex-boyfriend in the leg during a fight over a handgun at his Lorrie Drive home.

John David Walker, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges. His bond was set at $75,000.

Police were called at 8:20 p.m. Sunday after a 40-year-old man arrived at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Investigators learned that the altercation happened at the home where Walker and his fiance live, according to court documents.

The victim was visiting someone else at Walker's home when an argument between the two men began and then spilled into the backyard, police reported. The pair began to struggle over a pistol and five shots were fired, police said. One hit the victim's leg and the second struck a cellphone in his pocket.

It was unclear from court paperwork who initially had the gun. Police later found it hidden in a bathroom.

Walker told police he and the victim have argued in the past and that the victim had twice previously pulled a gun on him, according to court documents. The victim was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, police said.

Walker did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 26 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

