Westmoreland

Big Wheels and scooter races part of Fourth of July celebration

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Festivities for the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration continued Tuesday with children's Big Wheels and scooter races along Memorial Drive.

The Big Wheels races featured kids age 6 or younger, with scooter races for those ages 7 to 10.

Other events in the 49th annual July 4th celebration lineup include:

• A patriotic interfaith service, 3 p.m. June 24, Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.

• 5-mile run and 2-mile walk, 7 p.m. June 29, beginning on Irving Avenue and ending at Memorial Stadium.

• Midway activities, including crafts, food and games, are slated for 2 to 10 p.m. June 30 and July 1, 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 and 3, and beginning at 1 p.m. July 4 at Legion Keener Park. Bingo and live music are featured each day. Amusement rides will be available beginning July 1, and a baking contest is set for 6 p.m. that day.

• Fireworks display, 10 p.m. July 4. Rain date is 9:30 p.m. July 7.

For more, visit Latrobe4thofJulyCelebration.com .

Aubrey Brown, 3, gets a helpful push from her mother, Marisa Brown of Latrobe, while taking off from the start line in the three year-old race Tuesday, June 19, 2018 for the children's Big Wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration . Children between the ages of 3 and 6 raced on their tricycles, while kids between 7 and 10 raced on scooters to the finish line.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Soren Anderson, 6, cheers for his older sibling, Augusta, while she races scooters Tuesday, June 19, 2018 for the children's Big Wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration . Children between the ages of 3 and 6 raced on their tricycles, while kids between 7 and 10 raced on scooters to the finish line.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Elise Anderson, 4, of Latrobe, stands up after hitting the finish line in the four year-old girls' race Tuesday, June 19, 2018 for the children's Big Wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration . Children between the ages of 3 and 6 raced on their tricycles, while kids between 7 and 10 raced on scooters to the finish line.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Laken Smith, 3, races in the boys' three-year old race Tuesday, June 19, 2018 for the children's Big Wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration . Children between the ages of 3 and 6 raced on their tricycles, while kids between 7 and 10 raced on scooters to the finish line.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ellie Krull, 5, waits at her tricycle after completing the race for five year-old girls Tuesday, June 19, 2018 for the children's Big Wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration . Children between the ages of 3 and 6 raced on their tricycles, while kids between 7 and 10 raced on scooters to the finish line.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kids practice race back and forth on their tricycles Tuesday, June 19, 2018 before the start of the children's big wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Timothy Foss, 8, of Latrobe, puts on his second place medal he earned Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in the children's Big Wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration . Children between the ages of 3 and 6 raced on their tricycles, while kids between 7 and 10 raced on scooters to the finish line.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Marisa Brown of Latrobe tightens the strap on the helmet of her daughter, Aubrey, 3, on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 before she went racing in the children's Big Wheel and scooter races on Memorial Drive in Latrobe as part of the 49th annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration . Children between the ages of 3 and 6 raced on their tricycles, while kids between 7 and 10 raced on scooters to the finish line.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
