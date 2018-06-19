Big Wheels and scooter races part of Fourth of July celebration
Festivities for the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration continued Tuesday with children's Big Wheels and scooter races along Memorial Drive.
The Big Wheels races featured kids age 6 or younger, with scooter races for those ages 7 to 10.
Other events in the 49th annual July 4th celebration lineup include:
• A patriotic interfaith service, 3 p.m. June 24, Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.
• 5-mile run and 2-mile walk, 7 p.m. June 29, beginning on Irving Avenue and ending at Memorial Stadium.
• Midway activities, including crafts, food and games, are slated for 2 to 10 p.m. June 30 and July 1, 5 to 10 p.m. July 2 and 3, and beginning at 1 p.m. July 4 at Legion Keener Park. Bingo and live music are featured each day. Amusement rides will be available beginning July 1, and a baking contest is set for 6 p.m. that day.
• Fireworks display, 10 p.m. July 4. Rain date is 9:30 p.m. July 7.
For more, visit Latrobe4thofJulyCelebration.com .