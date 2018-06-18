Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Rostraver man who assisted in wife's suicide freed from jail to house arrest

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Edward Friday, 82, of Rostraver pleaded guilty to criminal homicide related to slitting his wife's throat in a purported suicide pact on Jan. 19, 2018,
Edward P. Friday, 80, is escorted into the office of Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner for a preliminary hearing on July 28, 2016. Friday is charged with one count of criminal homicide following investigation surrounding the death of his wife Wilma Jean Friday, 82.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
A Rostraver man who pleaded guilty to assisting in his wife's suicide was ordered to be released from jail Monday after serving two years.

Edward Friday, 82, must serve five years on home electronic monitoring. He will stay with a niece, according to testimony.

Friday pleaded guilty in January to causing suicide in connection with the May 2016 death of Wilma Jean Friday, 82.

A few longtime friends and family members testified Friday is an admirable, helpful man.

“He's the dearest man, he's sweet, he's kind,” said Jill Geletko of Clairton, whose husband is Friday's nephew.

Niece Roseanne Maksin, also of Clairton, called him “my favorite uncle” and asked Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to look at his “lifetime of good” in crafting a sentence.

“I have stood by him through these last two devastating years,” Maksin testified.

Wilma Jean Friday was found in her bed of the couple's Cedar Hills Boulevard home with her throat slashed, according to police. Her husband was discovered in another room with his wrists slashed.

According to court records, Edward Friday told police he and his wife had a suicide pact and that he killed her when she was unable to take her own life. Friday told police his wife attempted to fend him off and scratched his arm as he slashed her throat.

Wilma Jean Friday died two days later in a local hospital. They were married 45 years.

Police originally charged Friday with criminal homicide, although he pleaded guilty to a subsection of that offense that defines assisted suicide. He had been jailed since June 3, 2016.

Defense attorney Michael Machen argued for the home electronic monitoring sentence , pointing to Friday's age, cognitive impairment, declining health and the unlikelihood that he would commit another crime. Friday has been hospitalized six times during his incarceration with severe congestive heart failure and other ailments. He takes at least a dozen medications, Machen said.

“There's been no question that he had ... only respect for Wilma Jean Friday,” Machen said.

Friday sat in a wheelchair during the hearing and did not address the judge. He has no prior criminal record.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson argued for a longer prison term, citing a lack of remorse and potential danger to the community. The standard range for sentencing on a causing suicide charge is six to 20 years.

“The state corrections institute can house Mr. Friday and take care of his needs,” she said.

Mary Ann Vash, a cousin through marriage of Wilma Jean Friday, remembered seeing her often at family holiday gatherings.

“She loved to talk with us,” Vash testified. “She especially loved to talk about politics and Medicare.”

She expressed hurt over her death and said she didn't believe there was a suicide pact.

“She's never going to be there,” Vash said. “She's never going to be there for advice. She's never going to be there just for a hug.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

