Synthetic pot-laced letters changes mail policy at Westmoreland County Prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The days of Westmoreland County Prison inmates getting to touch and read original cards, letters and pictures sent by friends and families are numbered — because of concerns the mail might contain synthetic marijuana.

Beginning June 25, staff at the county jail will give inmates photocopies of items mailed to them, Warden John Walton said Monday. The original cards, letters and envelopes will be destroyed, though photographs will be kept with each prisoner's personal belongings that are returned upon release.

“We're taking precautions to stop” inmates from receiving mail that may have been sprayed with synthetic marijuana, known as K-2 and K-3, Walton said.

K-2, also known as Spice, is difficult to detect on paper, Walton said.

Currently, staff members make a cursory reading of inmates' mail and check for contraband, Walton said. Even with photocopying the mail, staff is not going to make a thorough reading of every item.

There have been cases where the seal on envelopes mailed to inmates was tainted with a drug, Walton said.

Federal officials arrested an ex-con in Florida last month after discovering that he had mailed fake legal documents soaked with synthetic marijuana to federal prison inmates around the country, the Miami Herald reported.

Jail officials in Lowell, Mass. , last year uncovered a plot in which a detainee asked a woman to mail him letters doused with synthetic pot.

The extra work photocopying mail should not be a burden for the staff, Walton told the county prison board. Certain days, like Mondays, when mail has been held over the weekend, might require some extra staff, he said.

“If we don't (do this), the next thing I know, I'll get a call in the middle of the night that we have a dead inmate,” Walton said.

His fears are not unfounded.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that synthetic marijuana may produce “unpredictable effects that can be dangerous.” Health risks include suicidal thoughts, paranoia, violent behavior and rapid heart rate.

Smuggling K-2 into jails and prisons has been a problem, Walton said. He said he has talked with wardens about the issue.

Orlando Harper, warden of the Allegheny County Jail, could not be reached for comment.

Walton anticipates the policy, which will be distributed to inmates this week, will not go over well.

“I expect they will be giving us grief,” Walton said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.