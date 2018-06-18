Courthouse rally to protest Trump immigration policy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The opposition to President Trump's policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the border with Mexico and placing them in fenced-in detention centers will stretch to Greensburg Friday when a citizens activist group holds a rally in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Main Street.

The Stop Separating Families Rally, sponsored by Voice of Westmoreland and the WCCC Voice of Westmoreland Club, is planned for 7 p.m., according to the organization's website.

The president's immigration “zero tolerance policy” toward illegal immigrants has resulted in separating thousands of children from their families. Among the prominent Republicans who have spoken out against the policy is former First Lady Laura Bush, wife of former President George W. Bush.

The rally in Greensburg will have speakers from Casa San Jose, a Brookline-based non-profit that serves immigrant communities in southwestern Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson from Casa San Jose could not be reached for comment Monday.

Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer, a Pittsburgh artist born in Colombia, is scheduled to speak, as well as Rabbi Sara Perman, rabbi emerita at Congregation Beth- Israel in Greensburg.

