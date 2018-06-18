Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Attorney for man linked to Unity woman's disappearance seeks his release from jail

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, June 18, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Cassandra Gross and her dog Baxter
Cassandra Gross and her dog Baxter

The attorney for a Unity man who has been linked to the two-month disappearance of Cassandra Gross wants a judge to lift a detainer on an old, unrelated case that is keeping his client behind bars.

“To keep (Thomas) Stanko incarcerated at this point will have no positive effect on the community or defendant and, instead, may cause a negative impact on his family, personal and financial situations,” attorney David Shrager wrote in a court motion filed Monday.

Stanko, 47, has been in the Westmoreland County Prison since April 13, when he was arrested on a receiving stolen property charge. Police investigating Gross' disappearance searched a Unity property Stanko owns and found an all-terrain vehicle that had been reported stolen more than 20 years ago.

Since then, prosecutors have worked to keep Stanko jailed while police continue to look for the Unity woman, who was last seen April 7. She would have turned 52 last month.

Stanko has denied involvement in her disappearance. No charges have been filed.

Prosecutors have filed court actions in the last two months seeking to revoke Stanko's bail and parole on a few old cases based on the new stolen property charge.

The detainer in question was ordered by a judge May 24 to remain in place until Stanko is resentenced July 17 in a 2015 assault case at Unity Cemetery. Stanko's probation and parole in that case was revoked. He was sentenced to serve 11 1⁄2 to 23 months in jail and two years on probation for threatening five people in the cemetery.

A hearing has not been scheduled on Shrager's motion.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

