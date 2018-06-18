Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Four-car crash restricts Route 22 traffic Monday evening in New Alexandria

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, June 18, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
Above, the scene of a four-car crash at the intersection of Routes 22 and 981 on Monday evening, June 19, 2018, in New Alexandria.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the scene of a four-car crash at the intersection of Routes 22 and 981 on Monday evening, June 19, 2018, in New Alexandria.
Above, the scene of a four-car crash at the intersection of Routes 22 and 981 on Monday evening, June 19, 2018, in New Alexandria.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the scene of a four-car crash at the intersection of Routes 22 and 981 on Monday evening, June 19, 2018, in New Alexandria.
Firefighters assist as state police investigate a five-vehicle crash in the early evening of Monday, June 18, 2018, on Route 22 at Route 981 in New Alexandria.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Firefighters assist as state police investigate a five-vehicle crash in the early evening of Monday, June 18, 2018, on Route 22 at Route 981 in New Alexandria.

Updated 3 hours ago

At least two people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals after a four-car crash at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Route 981 in New Alexandria.

Traffic on Route 22 was reduced to a single lane in each direction Monday evening after the crash, which was reported just after 5:30 p.m.

State police, emergency medical crews and fire companies from Forbes Road, Crabtree, Blairsville and New Alexandria were at the scene.

“One person was in an ambulance headed toward Latrobe Hospital, and another was headed to Forbes (Hospital), I believe,” said New Alexandria Fire Chief Ted Malik.

The extent of injuries to those involved in the crash was not immediately available.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com.

