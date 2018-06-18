Four-car crash restricts Route 22 traffic Monday evening in New Alexandria

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At least two people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals after a four-car crash at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Route 981 in New Alexandria.

Traffic on Route 22 was reduced to a single lane in each direction Monday evening after the crash, which was reported just after 5:30 p.m.

State police, emergency medical crews and fire companies from Forbes Road, Crabtree, Blairsville and New Alexandria were at the scene.

“One person was in an ambulance headed toward Latrobe Hospital, and another was headed to Forbes (Hospital), I believe,” said New Alexandria Fire Chief Ted Malik.

The extent of injuries to those involved in the crash was not immediately available.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.