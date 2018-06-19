Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Man who led chase in Jeannette believed to have crack cocaine

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 12:18 p.m.

A Jeannette man who allegedly fled from police through a residential area Saturday had what authorities believe was crack cocaine, according to arrest papers.

Adam Scott Knerien, 36, is accused of leading authorities up and down several streets between Gaskill and College avenues before being caught, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday on charges including fleeing from police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and several other counts. His bond was set at $5,000.

An officer on patrol at 12:37 a.m. attempted a traffic stop on Gaskill Avenue after seeing a Ford Taurus fail to use a turn signal on North First Street. Knerien allegedly sped up and ran five stop signs before turning onto City Road, Rankin Street and Sloan Avenue, where he lives, according to court documents.

Police said Knerien swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle on Gaskill Avenue.

The chase ended up on College Avenue, where Knerien allegedly parked the car in the road and ran into a wooded area. Police caught up with him at held him at gunpoint. Officers confiscated suspected drugs and conducted a breath test, which indicated his blood-alcohol content was .083 percent, police said. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is .08 percent.

He was taken into custody on bench warrants. Knerien did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 28 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

