Westmoreland County admits Sheriff Held didn't change office locks

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office remove computers from Westmoreland County Sherrif Jonathan Held's office inside the Westmoreland County Courthouse at Greensburg on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, poses for a portrait inside the gun vault at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, in Greensburg, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
Updated 7 hours ago

An investigation has revealed new locks were installed on doors in the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office decades before state agents raided the department in March.

County officials confirmed Tuesday the locks that initially prevented investigators from entering the personal offices of Sheriff Jonathan Held and Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz were likely installed by one of his predecessors.

“It was about 20 years ago the locks were changed,” said Greg McCloskey, the county's director of Public Works.

State agents armed with a search warrant came to the courthouse March 23, a month after criminal charges were filed against Held, the two-term sheriff. Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Held with conflict of interest and two counts of theft, alleging he forced his staff to perform campaign chores while on duty.

Investigators conducting the search were initially delayed because the door to Held's personal office was locked. Held was not at work that day, and Fritz and other office administrators left after agents arrived at the courthouse. County maintenance workers and the park police did not have a key to the office and a locksmith had to be called to open the door.

Agents left after two computers from Held's office were confiscated.

In the aftermath of the raid, county officials said it was improper for any elected official or department head to change office locks on their own.

McCloskey said Tuesday that an investigation revealed that the sheriff's locks were originally replaced without consent of county officials in the late 1990s, more than a decade before Held took office in 2012.

The county paid $249 to have new locks installed on Held's office door after the raid.

Held on Tuesday affirmed that he had no role in changing locks without permission.

“The locks to both my office and Chief Fritz's office are keyed the same as when I first started in this position. We did not change them. Other locks throughout the sheriff's office have been changed throughout the years, at the knowledge and approval of the various directors of Public Works,” Held wrote in an email.

He has maintained his innocence in the criminal case against him. His trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 6.

