Westmoreland

Murrysville man charged with child porn asks to be released from jail

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 8:00 p.m.
Daniel David Lawrence
Daniel David Lawrence

Updated 9 hours ago

A Murrysville man charged with secretly recording his sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl claims police acted improperly when they confiscated his cellphone during the investigation.

Daniel Lawrence, 19, is charged with child pornography and other offenses related to the video that investigators said they found on his phone.

Defense attorney Matthew Ness on Tuesday asked Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger to dismiss evidence against Lawrence, claiming police forced the former Franklin Regional High School senior to hand over his phone and provide police with a passcode to access the device.

Ness contends Lawrence was in police custody while his bedroom was searched and should have been informed that he was not required to cooperate with investigators and that any evidence found could be used against him.

Investigators claim they were permitted to search Lawrence's home after a warrant was issued by a district judge based on a complaint from a 14-year-old girl about the existence of multiple sexual videos in which she appeared. Officers insisted Lawrence was told that he was not under arrest and did not have to cooperate.

Murrysville police patrolman Matt Panigal testified a search of Lawrence's phone uncovered the video.

Lawrence is facing charges in two other cases, one in which he is alleged to have distributed sexual images of two teenage girls via social media. He also is awaiting trial on charges of statutory sexual assault based on allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with another 14-year-old girl.

Ness asked Krieger to release Lawrence on house arrest while he awaits trial on all three cases. Lawrence has served more than nine months in jail.

“His parents are attempting to get him into counseling,” Ness said, claiming that Lawrence has been assaulted while in jail.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said Lawrence was offered a plea bargain with a total sentence of about one to two years in jail.

Krieger said he will conduct a hearing to determine if Lawrence can be released on bail before his trial or a possible guilty plea. Before that hearing is conducted, the judge ordered Lawrence to undergo an evaluation for sex-offender treatment.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

click me