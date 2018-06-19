Ex Franklin Regional student accused in cyberattack claims she felt intimidated by police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former high school student told a Westmoreland County judge she felt intimidated by police when she admitted to launching a series of cyber attacks two years ago that disrupted numerous school and government computer systems.

Michaela Gabriella King, 20, is seeking to bar from evidence statements she made to police in which she acknowledged purchasing a computer program used in October 2016 to disable computers at Franklin Regional High School as well as Westmoreland County government.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, King, who was 18 and a senior at Franklin Regional at the time of her arrest, testified she believed she was required to cooperate with investigators at a meeting in a school administrator's office when she was questioned by police about the cyber attacks.

“I had a problem being around men, and it did make me uncomfortable,” King said about her meeting with detectives at the end of a school day in November 2016.

Investigators said King was identified as a suspect after the district's technology consultants reviewed computers at school after the disruptions and found evidence that she purchased a program designed to attack computer networks. The program was used to flood Franklin Regional's system with data, police said.

Because the school used centralized servers provided by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, computer systems at Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Ligonier Valley, Kiski Area, Jeannette, Burrell, Monessen, Greensburg Central Catholic and Hempfield Area school districts, as well as the county government and the Diocese of Greensburg, were disrupted during the three attacks.

King is free on $10,000 bail as she awaits trial on charges of unlawful use of a computer and intentionally disrupting a computer system.

Testifying before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger, King said she believed she was required to answer questions from investigators and was unable to discontinue the interrogation even though she was not under arrest at the time.

She suggested she was not thinking clearly during the questioning because of a concussion she sustained during an assault about a month earlier.

Westmoreland County Detective Paul Burkey testified King agreed to answer questions after she was repeatedly told she was not in custody and could end the questioning.

He said King smiled and “smirked” during the interrogation and that she admitted using a school computer when she paid $20 through her PayPal account to purchase the program that caused the cyber attacks. She also confessed to being a “computer genius,” Burkey said.

“I was kind of surprised an attack of this sophistication could be done by a high school student. I didn't know you could go on the internet and have somebody do that for you,” Burkey said.

Defense attorney Lyle Dresbold contends King's confession was improperly obtained by police and that searches of a school computer as well as her own cellphone and home computers were illegal.

Krieger said he will rule on the pretrial issue later this year.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.