New Stanton tables developer's rezoning request

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
A farm along Broadview Road in New Stanton, on Monday, June 18, 2018. It may be developed into single family homes.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A farm along Broadview Road in New Stanton, on Monday, June 18, 2018. It may be developed into single family homes.

Updated 14 hours ago

New Stanton officials Tuesday tabled a developer's request to rezone an 86.8-acre parcel to build 164 homes along Broadview and Marginal roads because only four of the seven council members attended the meeting. Council may consider the request at its July 3 meeting.

Broadview Estates LP asked for the rezoning so that it could build houses on lots 60 feet wide rather than the 90 feet required in a residential zone. Broadview Estates has an agreement with Smail Farm Limited Partnership of Hempfield to buy the property.

Planning commission member Calvin Kaufmann said the borough should wait to rezone the property until improvements are made to Broadview Road and an excess water problem on the land is solved.

David Lucci, a landscape architect for the developer, said stormwater retention ponds will be built to prevent runoff.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

