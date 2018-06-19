Malesic part of Greensburg delegation in Philippines for bishop's ordination

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic will concelebrate the ordination Mass for Filipino Bishop-elect Medil Sacay Aseo at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Philippines.

The Mass will be held in Christ the King Cathedral, making Aseo the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Tagum since it was formed in 1962.

Pope Francis appointed Aseo, 63, to be the next bishop of Tagum in April, when he was serving as parochial vicar (assistant pastor) of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Kittanning, and St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Yatesboro.

Aseo was in the Diocese of Greensburg for less than a year as part of its international priest program, which places priests from the Philippines and other countries in parishes with vacancies.

He was born in Maniki, Kapalong, which is on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, and in the diocese where he will serve as bishop.

Malesic and a delegation from Greensburg arrived in the Philippines on Sunday. They are expected to return this weekend.

The diocese and Malesic have been posting regular updates about the trip on Facebook. With him are the Rev. Tyler Bandura, director of the Office of Priestly Vocations, and the Rev. Douglas Dorula, pastor of the two parishes where Aseo was his assistant.

They have visited Christ the King Cathedral and Queen of Apostles Seminary, which currently has 94 men studying for the priesthood.

At vespers Tuesday night -- the Philippines are 12 hours ahead of Greensburg -- Aseo made his Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity to the Holy See. The service was followed by the Blessing of the Episcopal Insignia.

The Diocese of Tagum has a population of 1.6 million Catholics -- 90 percent of the population -- served by 100 priests, according to catholic-hierarchy.org .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.