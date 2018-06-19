Fire chief: Man reported 'in distress' in Loyalhanna Creek just cooling off
After a 90-minute search Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews determined a man sitting on a rock in Loyalhanna Creek didn't need to be rescued.
Firefighters from Darlington, Youngstown, Bradenville, New Alexandria and Lloydsville, and water rescue teams from Westmoreland County and Greensburg, were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to the area of the creek near Kingston Dam when a man was reported “in distress,” according to a County Public Safety supervisor.
According to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine, a man who was moving into a nearby cabin sat on a rock in the creek to cool off and was spotted by a passerby, who thought he was in trouble.
The man went back into the cabin before returning to the rock, where emergency responders spotted him and determined he needed no assistance, Piantine said. Responding units cleared the scene at about 5:30 p.m.
