Walmart campaign raises $55K for Westmoreland food bank

Walmart shoppers helped raise $55,131.41 for the Westmoreland County Food Bank through the fifth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign in April.

The money contributed as part of the national campaign will benefit the estimated 7,000 families that struggle with food insecurity in the county, according to Kris Douglas, chief executive officer of the food bank.

“By working with Walmart, its 14 supplier partners and Synchrony Bank, we had an amazing opportunity to make progress towards fighting hunger in our community,” he said. “This campaign helped increase awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds and ultimately provide more food to people in need in our community.”

Nextdoor was among other partners in the campaign, which it's estimated will provide a total of more than 230 million meals through nonprofit Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks.

Each participating item purchased or Walmart charge card transaction made at a Walmart store or through its website in “April unlocked a donation equivalent to one meal.

According to the campaign website, a $1 donation helps provide at least 10 meals through Feeding America.

The Westmoreland County Food Bank serves over 31,000 area residents each year, including 9,300 children and 3,410 senior citizens. The food bank's 60 member agencies operate emergency feeding sites, including 43 pantries where low-income consumers can obtain emergency food. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 9 million pounds of food.

