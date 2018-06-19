Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Police fatally shoot 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh 
Westmoreland

Walmart campaign raises $55K for Westmoreland food bank

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
MacLayne Morrow, 16 of Hempfield, volunteers at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Westmoreland County Food Bank could be expanding its services in the Ligonier area.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
MacLayne Morrow, 16 of Hempfield, volunteers at the Westmoreland County Food Bank in Delmont on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Westmoreland County Food Bank could be expanding its services in the Ligonier area.

Updated 13 hours ago

Walmart shoppers helped raise $55,131.41 for the Westmoreland County Food Bank through the fifth annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign in April.

The money contributed as part of the national campaign will benefit the estimated 7,000 families that struggle with food insecurity in the county, according to Kris Douglas, chief executive officer of the food bank.

“By working with Walmart, its 14 supplier partners and Synchrony Bank, we had an amazing opportunity to make progress towards fighting hunger in our community,” he said. “This campaign helped increase awareness about the issue of hunger in America, allowing us to secure more local funds and ultimately provide more food to people in need in our community.”

Nextdoor was among other partners in the campaign, which it's estimated will provide a total of more than 230 million meals through nonprofit Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks.

Each participating item purchased or Walmart charge card transaction made at a Walmart store or through its website in “April unlocked a donation equivalent to one meal.

According to the campaign website, a $1 donation helps provide at least 10 meals through Feeding America.

The Westmoreland County Food Bank serves over 31,000 area residents each year, including 9,300 children and 3,410 senior citizens. The food bank's 60 member agencies operate emergency feeding sites, including 43 pantries where low-income consumers can obtain emergency food. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 9 million pounds of food.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me