Greater Latrobe finalizes half-mill tax hike for 2018-19

Greater Latrobe School Board has finalized a 2018-19 budget that calls for $56 million in expenditures and a half-mill property tax hike to help support it.

Opposing the tax increase Tuesday, board member Michael O'Barto was alone in voting against it and the budget.

With no support from seven fellow school directors, O'Barto also voted against continuing the district's $5 per capita tax, which generates $77,500.

He noted he'd taken part in a vote to abolish the Unity per capita tax in 2017, during his recent term as a supervisor for that township. He called it a nuisance tax. But a subsequent Unity board, with a new supervisor, voted to reinstate the tax for 2018.

Including the previous year's district tax increase, O'Barto pointed out Greater Latrobe recently has hit up property owners for an extra 2.25 mills.

“It adds up,” he said, suggesting the district could avoid a tax increase through budget cuts. “There are places where we can look — $50,000 here, $60,000 here,” he said.

According to district business administrator Dan Watson, the increase to 81.25 mills will help cover a $170,000 budget shortfall and will add $13 to the average property owner's tax bill.

Total expenditures in 2018-19 increased by $630,521, or 1.14 percent, from the previous budget. Triggered by the needs of just a few students, special education costs jumped by $463,803, or 21.56 percent.

Unity resident Greg Fumea argued the tax increase shouldn't be necessary and that many people on fixed incomes can't afford it.

“There are so many people out there struggling,” Fumea said.

He said a tax hike isn't justified because the district has several million dollars in cash on hand.

“There's no excuse that that budget couldn't have been balanced,” he said of the 2018-19 spending plan.

“I don't think you're looking for ways to save money,” he told the board.

“You have to have that money in there in case something comes up,” school director William Palmer said of the fund balance.

According to a district report to state officials, Greater Latrobe will have an expected unassigned fund balance of about $2.8 million in 2018-19, equaling 5.1 percent of budgeted expenditures.

O'Barto questioned why the 2018-19 budget revenues don't reflect a health care consortium refund of more than $300,000 the district hopes to receive and $450,000 it will get from the sale of the Latrobe Elementary School — which is being replaced by a new two-story school under construction several blocks away.

Watson explained the pair of one-time money sources aren't included in the budget, which focuses on annually recurring revenues and expenditures. Instead, he recommended they be used to help fund upcoming capital projects — including roof replacements and technology enhancements.

O'Barto suggested income from the school sale be earmarked for upgrades at the Eastern Westmoreland County Technology Center, which provides vocational training for students from Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts.

Palmer, who is a Greater Latrobe representative on the Eastern Westmoreland Joint Operating Committee, said the panel has discussed hiring a consultant to help define a proposed renovation of the technology center.

“Sometime next year, we'll probably come up with a finalized plan and what dollars we need, and start to raise the funds,” Palmer said.

