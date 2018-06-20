Cops: Greensburg man had cocaine hidden in Westmoreland County Prison cell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man was arrested this week on police accusations that he had a bag of cocaine hidden in his cell last year at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers.

Akeem Abdul Jabar Vance, 34, is back at the county lockup on $25,000 bond on the new allegations.

County detective James Williams was called to the jail on Feb. 1, 2017, after officials reported finding a small bag containing a white powdery substance that had been found hidden underneath a mattress inside a cell, according to court document. The bag was inside an anti-bacterial soap wrapper, police said.

Jail officials reported that Vance was housed in the cell but was at a hearing for a bench warrant when officers searched the room, according to the complaint. A March 2017 lab report revealed the substance to be 3.45 grams of cocaine.

It was unclear how the drugs got into the jail. Warden John Walton said the incident was before the prison had a body scanner.

Vance was arrested Monday on charges of contraband and possession with intent to deliver. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.