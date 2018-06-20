Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Greensburg man had cocaine hidden in Westmoreland County Prison cell

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:55 a.m.
The entrance to the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield as seen in February 2016.
Tribune-Review
The entrance to the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield as seen in February 2016.

Updated 6 hours ago

A Greensburg man was arrested this week on police accusations that he had a bag of cocaine hidden in his cell last year at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers.

Akeem Abdul Jabar Vance, 34, is back at the county lockup on $25,000 bond on the new allegations.

County detective James Williams was called to the jail on Feb. 1, 2017, after officials reported finding a small bag containing a white powdery substance that had been found hidden underneath a mattress inside a cell, according to court document. The bag was inside an anti-bacterial soap wrapper, police said.

Jail officials reported that Vance was housed in the cell but was at a hearing for a bench warrant when officers searched the room, according to the complaint. A March 2017 lab report revealed the substance to be 3.45 grams of cocaine.

It was unclear how the drugs got into the jail. Warden John Walton said the incident was before the prison had a body scanner.

Vance was arrested Monday on charges of contraband and possession with intent to deliver. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A June 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me