Man seeks to be charged as juvenile in shooting death of Latrobe teen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge will conduct a hearing in August to determine if homicide charges against a now 18-year-old Latrobe man should be prosecuted in juvenile court.

Lawyers for Andrew Stephen Braddy filed court documents Wednesday asking that his case be moved from adult court because the allegations against him do not constitute murder.

Braddy should have been charged with a lesser count of involuntary manslaughter for the Aug. 29 shooting death of 15-year-old Devin Capasso, according to the defense.

Braddy was 17 when he was charged with a general count of criminal homicide. Police said a gun Braddy held while listening to rap music in a Latrobe apartment accidentally fired.

Prosecutors in previous court hearings contended Braddy confessed to pointing the weapon at Capasso before it discharged and struck him in the torso.

“The defendant avers that had he been charged with involuntary manslaughter ... that the matter would not be in criminal court and should have been heard through the juvenile court,” according to defense lawyers Ken Burkley and Tim Andrews.

A move to juvenile court would mean that Braddy, if convicted, could only be held in custody until his 21st birthday.

If he is convicted of first-degree murder as an adult he faces a potential life prison sentence.

Because he was charged with a general count of criminal homicide the case was automatically prosecuted in adult court, said Assistant District Attorney Tom Grace.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway said she will conduct a hearing Aut. 2 on the defense's request. At that time the judge said she will also consider a companion defense motion that seeks to dismiss the murder charge against Braddy.

Grace said he opposes the effort to transfer Braddy's case to juvenile court.

“We have the evidence to support each and every degree of homicide,” Grace said. “It's his burden to prove the transfer would serve the public's interest.”