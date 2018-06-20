Westmoreland prosecutors want stiffer bond for Illinois man charged in heroin bust

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County prosecutors fear an Illinois man arrested last week on the Pennsylvania Turnpike with up to $7 million in heroin hidden in his vehicle may already be in the wind.

On Wednesday, prosecutors asked a county judge to increase the $10,000 bond posted shortly after midnight Friday on behalf of Javier Mares that allowed him to leave jail that same day.

Mares, 30, of Cicero, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, was arrested and charged with drug offenses after a search during a traffic stop revealed what police said was 7 kilograms of raw heroin hidden in an elaborately constructed compartment inside the gas tank of his vehicle.

In court documents filed Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar said the drugs could have a street value of $3.5 million to $7 million. It is one of the largest heroin seizures in Westmoreland County in recent history, he said.

Police stopped Mares' 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee shortly after 5 p.m. June 14 on the eastbound side of the turnpike near mile marker 93 in Donegal Township, according to court records.

Mares consented to a search of the vehicle, police said. He was charged with two counts of drug possession.

District Judge Denise Thiel set bond at $10,000. Hours later, someone from Illinois paid it by credit card, Lazar said in the court filing.

Court records indicate that Mares was released from the county jail the same day his bond was posted.

Lazar argued that a higher bond is necessary to ensure Mares returns to court to answer the criminal charges. The bond now in place offers little incentive for him to do that, Lazar said.

“When considering the risks taken by a drug trafficking organization in sending this quantity of heroin across multiple state lines, and the risk of substantial imprisonment for the individual caught transporting such a quantity of drugs, the risk of forfeiture of $10,000 for failure to appear is no risk at all,” Lazar wrote.

He said the minimal bond now in place “cheapens the toll our community is paying in addressing the destruction of lives brought about by flooding the market with these drugs.”

Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio will conduct a hearing June 29 on the prosecution's bond request.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.