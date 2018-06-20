One injured in Youngwood crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One man was taken to Forbes Hospital after he crashed into the back of a parked car on 4th Street in Youngwood around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago.

The parked car was pushed into a utility pole.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Crago.

The road was closed for about an hour.

On Scene: Vehicle Accident South 4th st (Rt 119) with injuries, one vehicle into a parked vehicle and pole. One lane blocked. Youngwood straight a ways claim a few more vehicles pic.twitter.com/nexQIxQYVY — Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) June 20, 2018

Crashes are frequent on Youngwood's 3rd and 4th street, busy thoroughfares where the speed limit drops to 25 southbound and 35 northbound.

PennDOT plans to rebuild the road in 2020, adding safety features to slow down traffic passing through the borough.

There was another crash into a parked car on 4th street Tuesday, according to Crago. There were no injuries.

"We've had two there within 24 hours, on the same block basically," he said.

