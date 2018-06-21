Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Greensburg man tried to set fire to house with 2 women inside

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review

Updated 5 hours ago

A Greensburg man accused of trying Wednesday night to set fire to a home with two women inside instead ended up behind bars, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified by a victim as Adam Pellis, 35, pour gasoline on a South Spring Street porch around 7:30 p.m. and try to light it on fire, police said in an affidavit.

A female victim told police she saw Pellis carrying a red gas can and a red lighter to her porch. When she yelled out the window at him, he said “This is what you get (expletive)” and took off on foot, police said. There was no fire.

Pellis was found on Brandon Street with the lighter in his possession. He told investigators that his girlfriend accused him of having a relationship with the victim, which Pellis denied, according to court papers. Pellis initially intended to set himself on fire, but inside decided to pour the gasoline on the victim's porch, police said.

He is charged with arson, attempted arson, risking a catastrophe, terrorist threats, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was jailed on $100,000 bond. Pellis did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A July 5 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

