Westmoreland

Public Utility Commission: Natural gas impact fees up $36 million over last year

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Above, Range Resources Corp.’s John Hunter well site in Donegal, Washington County, where Range and FTS International were fracking five wells in 2015.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
Updated 1 hour ago

Natural gas impact fees will top $200 million for the first time since 2014, according to the state's Public Utility Commission.

The PUC will distribute more than $209.5 million in accordance with the state's Act 13 provisions, an increase of $36 million over the last year.

PUC officials pointed to an increase in the number of wells, as well as in the average annual price of natural gas, among the factors in boosting impact fees.

Roughly $76.5 million will be placed into the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which provides financial support for environmental, highway, water and sewer projects, rehabilitation of greenways and other projects throughout the state. In addition, $18.25 million will be distributed to state agencies.

The remainder, $114.8 million, will go to county and local governments directly impacted by drilling.

David Spigelmyer, president for the Marcellus Shale Coalition, praised the projects that have been funded through impact fees, but cautioned against placing additional financial burdens on drillers.

“While Pennsylvania's drilling tax generates hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue each year, Gov. Wolf continues to push for additional energy taxes that would cost local and trade union jobs, increase energy costs for consumers and hurt Pennsylvania's economy,” Spigelmyer said. “Rather than promote uncompetitive policies, we need to capitalize on the generational opportunity to grow energy and manufacturing jobs across the Commonwealth.”

A breakdown of how impact-fee funding has been distributed in the past is available online at the www.act13-reporting.puc.pa.gov.

In Westmoreland County, Derry Township ($284,511), Washington Township ($230,059), Sewickley Township ($148,352) and South Huntingdon ($129,673) topped the 2017 distribution list.

PUC officials said this year's distributions will begin in July.

In the past seven years, the PUC has collected and distributed more than $1.4 billion in impact fees to communities across Pennsylvania.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

click me