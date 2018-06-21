Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Wolves game raises $1,150 for West Newton teen cancer patient

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Westmoreland Wolves' team members from left, Jacen Morris, Marvin Sheppard, Torrie Jeter and Ray Robair watch as Devyn Science, 17, puts on his game jersey the team award him before their practice Friday, June 8, 2018 at Irwin Park. Science is battling with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and the team will be hosting a fundraising campaign for him and his mother, Jessica, during their game against the Canton Pit Bulls on June 16 at McKeesport High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

A fundraiser last week at a Westmoreland Wolves game raised $1,150 for the family of a West Newton teenager who is fighting cancer, according to the team's president and coach Brian Dippolito.The semi-professional football team held the fundraiser for Devyn Science, who will be a senior at Yough High School, during its June 16 game against the Canton Pitbulls at McKeesport High School stadium.

Science, 17, finished chemotherapy this month for Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin radiation treatments in July.

Dippolito said the team is planning another fundraiser for their July 14 game, this time to help the family of Matthew J. Pacacha, 32, of Chartiers Township, who was killed in a June 10 house fire in Hempfield. Pacacha left behind a fiancee and three children, according to his obituary.

The July 14 game will be played at Hempfield Area High School stadium at 7 p.m. The Wolves have a 5-1 record.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

