4 suspects to have separate murder trials in stabbing death of Youngwood man

The three men and one woman charged with the stabbing death of a Youngwood drug dealer last year will have separate murder trials.

“They will not be consolidated,” Assistant District Attorney Tom Grace said during a series of court hearings on Thursday.

Police charged Christopher David, 40, Jason Sullenberger, 40, Michael Covington Jr., 21, and Linda Kay Quidetto, 41, all of Youngwood, in connection with the Nov. 9 stabbing death of 50-year-old Matthew Genard.

They are each charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

Police allege that the four suspects plotted to rob and stab Genard, an acquaintance, whose body was found by a friend Nov. 10 in the Wineman Lane home where he lived.

All four appeared in court Thursday for status conferences before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani.

The judge ordered them to return to court in September for a hearing to determine when the cases will be ready for trial.

Attorneys for each of the accused told the judge they are reviewing voluminous records and evidence collected by the prosecution in the case.

Police said Genard was stabbed as many as 20 times during a robbery plotted by the four defendants a day earlier.

Investigators said as the three men met with Genard, David put him in a choke hold, exposed his back to allow Sullenberger and Covington repeatedly stab him.

Police said the men left with Genard's cloths, money and drugs.

The men and Quidetto the next day split up two bricks of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and about $1,100 in cash taken from Genard's home, police said.

In court Thursday, the judge authorized Covington's lawyer to hire a private psychologist at taxpayers' expense.

Defense lawyer Richard McCague said in court he is representing Covington for free and that his client was unable to pay for the medical expert.

The judge authorized Covington's defense to spend up to $7,500 for the psychological review.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.