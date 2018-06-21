Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg hires contractor for start of pool renovation

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Greensburg is planning a major renovation of 55-year-old Veteran’s Memorial Pool, paid for with part of a $1.2 million bond approved last year.
Work on an $850,000 pool renovation at Greensburg's Veterans' Memorial Pool will begin soon.

City leaders this week hired Pittsburgh contractor Golon Inc. to handle the first stage of the project, and work will begin as soon as the paperwork is finalized, said city Administrator Kelsye Milliron.

The city is paying Golon $290,900 to demolish the baby pool and other defunct structures at the Lynch Field facility. Golon will pour concrete for the zero-depth ramp into the pool and add other new features.

The rest of the work will be done by other contractors, who have not been selected, Milliron said.

The city had initially intended to hire one company to do all of the work, but Golon's bid to handle the entire project was over-budget, Milliron said.

Separate companies will be hired for plumbing, electrical work, roof repair and to install a new pool liner.

“We figured doing it kind of piecemeal, we will get more specialized, we will get probably local plumbing companies that will want to bid on the plumbing,” Milliron said.

City Council is expected to choose the other contractors at its meeting July 9.

Golon will begin work in the meantime, Gillen said.

The pool will be closed for renovations this summer as workers add a splash park with sprinklers and other water features, new water slides, a zero-depth entry area that will allow visitors to walk in and out of shallow water from the pool's edge without stairs, a new liner, mechanical improvements and more.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

