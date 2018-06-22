DA clears 4 Greensburg cops of wrongdoing in fatal arrest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An accidental drug overdose caused a Greensburg man's February death that occurred as police were arresting him in connection with a break-in at Greensburg Salem Middle School, according to county officials.

District Attorney John Peck cleared four Greensburg police officers of any wrongdoing in the death of Ian Frederick Sagucio , 35.

“It appears that the police actions from the report were appropriate in light of the assaultive behavior of Mr. Sagucio,” Peck said this week. “Their actions did not cause his death.”

No one answered the door Friday at the apartment where Sagucio lived. Phone numbers for relatives could not be located.

Greensburg Police Chief Chad Zucco identified the four officers as Detective John Swank, Lt. Rob Jones and Officers Regina McAtee and Jason Dieter. All four were injured during the arrest.

Peck this week closed an investigation by county detectives into Sagucio's Feb. 22 death. Sagucio became unresponsive because of an apparent medical emergency after officers handcuffed him following a violent struggle, police said. The officers attempted to resuscitate him, but Sagucio died at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital at 11:10 a.m.

Police were trying to arrest him in connection with a break-in at the middle school earlier that morning before classes began. They recognized Sagucio on video surveillance walking around inside the building from 5:41 a.m. to 6 a.m. after tearing the handle off a door, police said.

Officials found nothing amiss inside the building and classes went on as normal.

At a Fayette Street apartment, Peck said Sagucio struggled violently for several minutes with officers who tried to arrest him, first grabbing Swank by the neck and wrist and kicking him. Police said Sagucio was “extremely agitated and irate.”

“The reports indicate that he was ... enormously powerful,” Peck said. “It took all their efforts to put him into custody.”

Sagucio also was injured during his arrest. His autopsy report indicates that he had cuts, several contact marks from a Taser, a sub-scapular hemorrhage, body bruising and a broken nose, Peck said. Noted as significant in Sagucio's autopsy was a progressive heart condition that can cause heart failure, he said.

Drugs in his system included a pain reliever, allergy and cough medication, Peck said.

During an unrelated Sept. 30 arrest, Sagucio admitted to police that he had a history of abusing Coricidin HBP cough and cold medicine, known as Triple C, according to an affidavit. The medicine can cause hallucinations and dissociative effects when taken in large doses.

“The police officers' conduct in affecting the arrest was extremely appropriate,” Peck said.

Jones had a head injury and McAtee and Dieter both had blood spit on their faces, bodies and mouths by the suspect, police said. All four officers were treated and released from a hospital.Sagucio previously fought with three city officers who were attempting to arrest him on Sept. 30. Officers had run-ins with him twice in the 24 hours previous to his death in which he was acting irrational and erratically, police said then.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.