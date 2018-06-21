Westmoreland County Transit OKs 10 percent fare hike for its shared-ride system

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Transit officials Thursday approved a 10 percent fare hike for its shared-ride paratransit system used by senior and handicapped riders.

The door-to-door transportation service that last year provided about 195,000 rides throughout Westmoreland County and beyond was in need of additional cash to keep the program afloat, officials said.

“It's necessary to raise fares to get more funding,” Westmoreland County Transit Authority Executive Director Alan Blahovec said. “We do the best we can to keep the fares low. We don't like to raise them, but they have to go up a little.”

The subsidized ride program offers trips to doctors offices, shopping and other destinations to senior citizens and handicapped passengers. Fares are determined by the length of the trips.

Paratransit fares were last increased in 2016.

Fares for bus riders who commute to Pittsburgh or travel on the authority's fixed-bus routes that travel throughout the county will remain unchanged.

The authority had for the last several years operated with six fare zones in which riders were charged for trips based on the distance they traveled. Fares are assessed for trips of less than 2 miles, then increase at five-mile increments.

Fare hikes will go into effect Sept. 1.

The increases will average 10 percent across the board for each of the six existing zones, officials said.

“It was this or cut back the number of trips, and we really didn't want to do this,” board member Lisa Liston said.

What the increase means

A new fare zone was created for riders who travel beyond 30 miles.

The impact of the new fare structure means senior riders who paid $2.25 for a trip of less than two miles will now pay $2.40. Seniors who paid $7.50 for a 25-mile ride will see an increase to $9.

Senior paratransit riders who travel more than 30 miles will be assessed fares of $11.25.

Authority finance director Ashley Cooper said 42 percent of paratransit riders travel less than 25 miles and will see fare hikes of just $1 or less.

The fare hike is part of the authority's new $11.9 million operating budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year that board members approved Thursday.

The budget includes a 4 percent spending increase for both the fixed-route and paratransit systems.

Blahovec said the increases resulted from new contracts awarded last month to National Express Transit, the Ohio-based company that operates both the bus and paratransit systems for the authority.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.