Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg Salem school board budget keeps taxes flat

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Greensburg Salem Middle School
Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem Middle School

Updated 2 hours ago

Greensburg Salem school board this week passed a budget with no tax increase for the second time in 18 years.

The $46.4 million budget keeps property taxes flat at 88.22 mills. The last time taxes didn't rise was 2009.

The vote was 6-1, with board member Jeffrey Metrosky opposing. He previously said he would not support an unbalanced budget.

The 2018-19 budget will require the district to use about $567,084 of its estimated $4.1 million reserve.

Board members Nicholas Rullo and Robin Savage were not present for the vote.

The budget includes $300,000 for building improvements, and $60,000 for a resource officer to provide security at the district.

An additional $60,000 will go toward updating the district's security equipment, such as cameras and locks.

The district will hire three new teachers and a guidance counselor.

It will spent $160,000 to buy new elementary school language arts curriculum.

Tax increases have been the norm at the district for years, mostly because of skyrocketing state-mandated pension costs. These increases have slowed in the last couple years, according to district business manager Jim Meyer.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

Related Content
Grant will fund laptops, e-book access at Greensburg Salem media center
Greensburg Salem High School will enhance its media center, and student access to its resources, through a $10,000 grant from the ECMC Foundation and its ...
Graduation rates fall at some Westmoreland County high schools
National and state graduation rates are at a recent high, but not all districts across Westmoreland County have experienced the same gains in recent years. ...
Greensburg Salem athletic director Lynn Jobe to retire
Greensburg Salem athletic director Lynn Jobe is retiring after a lengthy career with the school district. She's been with Greensburg Salem 35 years, most of them ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me