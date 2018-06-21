Greensburg Salem school board budget keeps taxes flat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem school board this week passed a budget with no tax increase for the second time in 18 years.

The $46.4 million budget keeps property taxes flat at 88.22 mills. The last time taxes didn't rise was 2009.

The vote was 6-1, with board member Jeffrey Metrosky opposing. He previously said he would not support an unbalanced budget.

The 2018-19 budget will require the district to use about $567,084 of its estimated $4.1 million reserve.

Board members Nicholas Rullo and Robin Savage were not present for the vote.

The budget includes $300,000 for building improvements, and $60,000 for a resource officer to provide security at the district.

An additional $60,000 will go toward updating the district's security equipment, such as cameras and locks.

The district will hire three new teachers and a guidance counselor.

It will spent $160,000 to buy new elementary school language arts curriculum.

Tax increases have been the norm at the district for years, mostly because of skyrocketing state-mandated pension costs. These increases have slowed in the last couple years, according to district business manager Jim Meyer.

