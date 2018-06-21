Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Robert Briestensky, suspect in 2012 Arnold double murder, rejects plea offer

Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Robert Briestensky
Westmoreland County Jail
Robert Briestensky
Arnold double-murder suspect Robert Briestensky of Brackenridge, center, is led by, from left, Arnold police Officer Ryan Olszewski and Westmoreland County detectives Terry Kuhns and Paul Burkey for his arraignment at District Justice Frank Pallone's office in New Kensington on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.
Eric Felack | Valley News Dispatch
Arnold double-murder suspect Robert Briestensky of Brackenridge, center, is led by, from left, Arnold police Officer Ryan Olszewski and Westmoreland County detectives Terry Kuhns and Paul Burkey for his arraignment at District Justice Frank Pallone's office in New Kensington on Wednesday, March 13, 2013.

Updated 2 hours ago

An Allegheny County man told a Westmoreland County judge Thursday he will not plead guilty to lesser charges in connection with the 2012 beating deaths of a woman and her adult son in Arnold.

Robert Briestensky, 44, of Brackenridge formally rejected a proposed deal that would have required him to plead guilty to two counts of third-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

“He will not accept the deal,” defense attorney Greg Cecchetti said.

Briestensky was charged with using a child's wooden baseball bat to brutally bludgeon Bonnie Broadwater, 46, and her son, Lance Holt, 24, in their Arnold home.

After hearing six days of testimony in April, a Westmoreland County jury deliberated eight hours over two days without being able to reach a verdict. As a result, Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani declared a mistrial .

The prosecution contended at trial that Briestensky intended to kill the mother and son and sought first-degree murder convictions. Their decomposing bodies were discovered in the home about a week after the fatal beatings, according to authorities.

On Thursday, District Attorney John Peck confirmed that Briestensky declined to accept a plea deal that was offered in response to the jury's inability to reach a verdict after the trial. Peck said he will again seek to convict him at another trial to be scheduled later this year.

Briestensky was linked to the killings through DNA and fingerprint evidence found at the murder scene, Peck said during the trial. The prosecution claims Briestensky's DNA was found on a baseball cap and denim jacket left near the bodies. His fingerprints were discovered on a soda can discarded in the home, witnesses testified.

Briestensky claimed he had not been in the home for months prior to the murders. His defense team contended DNA for a fourth, unidentified person, was discovered at the crime scene.

The judge said a hearing will be conducted July 19, when a date for Briestensky's second trial might be scheduled. Cecchetti said the lawyers will spend the next month exploring if a plea bargain acceptable to Briestensky can be finalized.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

