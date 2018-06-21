County hires firm to educate staffers about sexual harassment
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday hired a Greensburg law firm to conduct seminars to educate government staffers about sexual harassment issues.
Officials said the hiring is a continuation of a program launched several years ago to prevent inappropriate behavior among the county's 1,800 workers.
“We need to make sure our employees are treating each other and public with respect,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas.
Commissioners hired Tremba, Kinney, Greiner & Kerr LLC to provide the training. The firm will earn $175 an hour, with an expected total price of about $4,000, officials said.
Several lawsuits alleging sexual harassment by elected officials and staffers have been filed against the county in recent years, but commissioners said no one specific incident prompted the new training sessions.
“We are reviewing all of our policies. We are bringing in all of our elected officials and department heads together to talk about all of our policies and procedures to make sure we are up-to-date,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli.