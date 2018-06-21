Couple flown to Pittsburgh hospital after crash on turnpike near New Stanton
Updated 5 hours ago
A husband and wife were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment after their motorcycle was involved in an accident Thursday evening on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near New Stanton.
A car also was involved in the crash reported at 4:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes at milepost 75.9, approaching New Stanton, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.
The couple was taken to a UPMC trauma center by helicopters that landed at the New Stanton fire hall, Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Jerry Lucia said. Their motorcycle was heavily damaged, he said.
No other injuries were reported. State police are investigating the accident.
The right westbound lane of the turnpike was temporarily blocked. Lucia said firefighters cleared the scene just before 5:30 p.m.
