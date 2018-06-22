Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Derry Township's Union Mission will make more room for homeless men

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, June 22, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
The Union Mission, a shelter in Latrobe, offers accommodations and services for homeless men.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

The Union Mission in Derry Township is set to break ground Tuesday for a building that will expand its capacity to serve homeless men.

Established in 1987, the faith-based organization annually helps more than 300 men build self-reliance and transition toward affordable, sustained housing. But, according to Executive Director Dan Carney, the 14-bed limit at its Harrison Avenue shelter means men who are in need usually have to wait — for an average of 28 days — to move in.

The two-story shelter will measure 3,539 square feet, according to a site plan approved by the township supervisors. That's enough room for 24 beds.

“This new shelter will allow us to aid 10 more men at a time and increase our impact dramatically,” Carney said in a news release. The aim, he said, is to “provide a greater number of men the services necessary for them to have renewed self-esteem and hope.”

The organization's services include counseling, life skills training and education.

“It's a good thing, helping people in need,” township Supervisor Vince DeCario said of the Union Mission. “They do a great job.”

The Union Mission is developing the facility in partnership with Homes Build Hope, a nonprofit that operates more than 100 affordable housing units ranging from apartments to single-family homes in several Westmoreland County communities.

Homes Build Hope will develop, own and manage the building, Executive Director Kristin Zaccaria said, allowing the Union Mission to focus on programming and services for the residents.

“It lets everybody do what they do best,” she said, noting her organization has a similar relationship with the Union Mission for permanent supportive housing units in Greensburg.

At the Derry Township site, the existing shelter will remain in place until the new one is finished on an adjacent lot. The original building will be torn down to make room for parking and a green space, Zaccaria said.

The new shelter will include multiple bathrooms, an improvement over the single one currently available to residents, she said. Other features will include an updated technology room, lounge and commercial kitchen.

Construction is expected to begin in July and last for about nine months, under the management of Guardian Construction, Zaccaria said. Bids from contractors are being reviewed.

She said the partners are nearing their $1.8 million fundraising goal for the project.

Teeter Associates, a Greensburg management consulting firm, is helping with that aspect of the project, Carney said. Funding commitments include $950,000 in grants through Westmoreland County and additional grants of $400,000 from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and $300,000 from the Allegheny Foundation. Other sources have contributed, and more are being approached, Carney said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

