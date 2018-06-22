Police: Penn Township woman wrote fraudulent prescriptions for family, others

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Township woman allegedly wrote fraudulent prescriptions for herself and six others during an 18-month period, according to agents from the state Attorney General's office.

Allyson C. Zella-Prater, 37, was arrested Thursday and freed on nonmonetary bond. She is a physician's assistant, authorities said. Her attorney could not immediately be reached Friday.

Agents were notified in April by a North Huntingdon pharmacist that Zella-Prater allegedly had been writing prescriptions for the past year for a male patient on a blank pad from Excela Health Westmoreland hospital, according to an affidavit.

However, Zella-Prater's employment with the hospital ended in late 2016 and she had been working at Penn Hills neurologist since around the same time, police said.

None of the people for whom Zella-Prater wrote prescriptions were patients at either the hospital or the neurology practice, agents said. Those people included family members, a boyfriend and others.

Agents found 69 prescriptions were for a controlled substance, including painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone, according to information collected from pharmacies in Westmoreland County and elsewhere.

Zella-Prater's license has been active since 2005, according to state records. She admitted to writing the prescriptions in a May interview with police.

She is charged with acquisition by misrepresentation, identity theft and furnishing false information. A June 29 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.