Westmoreland

Crash closes 90 miles of Turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, June 22, 2018, 9:45 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

About 90 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed Friday morning because of a crash between Somerset and Bedford involving multiple tractor trailers that injured at least one driver.

All eastbound lanes were blocked by the crash, which was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Traffic was detoured off the turnpike from New Stanton to Breezewood.

The detour was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., though one lane remained close between Somerset and Bedford, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced. The road was fully reopened by Friday afternoon.

One driver was airlifted to a hospital, according to Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo.

The Turnpike has pre-planned detour routes that it uses in case of emergencies like this, according to DeFebo. The New Stanton to Breezewood detour is one of the longest in the state.

These routes are designed to get detour traffic onto large interstates, which can handle the large influx of traffic.

The priority is keeping the huge flow of detour traffic off smaller state and local roads, he said.

"It would just clog the roadways and cause all sorts of problems for small towns," he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

