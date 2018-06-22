Crash closes 90 miles of Turnpike between New Stanton and Breezewood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 90 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed Friday morning because of a crash between Somerset and Bedford involving multiple tractor trailers that injured at least one driver.

A crash involving multiple tractor trailers at milepost 119.5 eastbound on the @PA_Turnpike has prompted a closure for all eastbound traffic at the New Stanton Exit. Through traffic will be detoured to reenter the turnpike at Breezewood. — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) June 22, 2018

All eastbound lanes were blocked by the crash, which was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Traffic was detoured off the turnpike from New Stanton to Breezewood.

The eastbound crash on @PA_Turnpike occurred about 2 1/2 miles west of the Allegheny tunnel. One of the drivers has been transported by air to a nearby hospital. Eastbound drivers should expect some delays exiting at New Stanton. pic.twitter.com/EpSQVmyP9I — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) June 22, 2018

The detour was lifted shortly before 9 a.m., though one lane remained close between Somerset and Bedford, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced. The road was fully reopened by Friday afternoon.

The eastbound @PA_Turnpike closure at New Stanton has been lifted. A single-lane pattern remains at the incident scene at milepost 119.5 eastbound but traffic is getting by. Use caution in the area. — Carl DeFebo (@cdefebo) June 22, 2018

One driver was airlifted to a hospital, according to Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo.

The Turnpike has pre-planned detour routes that it uses in case of emergencies like this, according to DeFebo. The New Stanton to Breezewood detour is one of the longest in the state.

These routes are designed to get detour traffic onto large interstates, which can handle the large influx of traffic.

The priority is keeping the huge flow of detour traffic off smaller state and local roads, he said.

"It would just clog the roadways and cause all sorts of problems for small towns," he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.