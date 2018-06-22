Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Shelter manager was passionate about helping women

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

Catherine Reeves arrived from the Cleveland area in Greensburg to study social work at Seton Hill College in the mid-1970s, interned at Women's Services of Westmoreland County and became the manager of the women's shelter for the Blackburn Center, exhibiting a passion and dedication for that difficult job.

“She was so dedicated, so passionate, so committed about her work. She really provided a steady hand in guiding the shelter program,” said Ann Emmerling, executive director of the Blackburn Center Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“She really found her calling,” Emmerling said.

Mrs. Reeves's son, Robert Reeves of Frederick, Md., knew his mother had a “tough job” dealing with women in distress, but “she was passionate about it.”

“You do it because you want to help people,” Reeves said of his mother's work.

Mrs. Reeves, 60, of New Stanton died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at her home from complications of lung cancer.

She was born Sept. 14, 1957, in East Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ann Schrems and the late Michael Schrems. She grew up in the Cleveland suburb of Chesterland, Ohio, the oldest of 10 children.

While studying at Seton Hill, she met her husband, William Reeves, who worked at the college. The couple were married in 1977.

She went from interning for the Women's Services to landing a full-time job at what became the Blackburn Center.

“It was the first job she had and she never left,” her son said.

In her spare time, she loved to garden and enjoyed bird watching.

She had varied music tastes, loving the songs of Elvis Presley and 1960s pop singer Donovan.

Robert Reeves recalled that he went with his mother on a trip to Canada last fall and she visited him in Spain in 2001, at which time they visited Paris.

In addition to her mother, husband and son, Mrs. Reeves is survived by daughter Jessica Marie Clark and her husband, Garret, of Grapeville; daughter-in-law Rebecca Reeves; and granddaughter Sylvia Paisley Clark.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where a service will begin at noon. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to the Blackburn Center at www.blackburncenter.org/donate, the American Diabetes Association or the American Lung Association.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me