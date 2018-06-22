Shelter manager was passionate about helping women

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Catherine Reeves arrived from the Cleveland area in Greensburg to study social work at Seton Hill College in the mid-1970s, interned at Women's Services of Westmoreland County and became the manager of the women's shelter for the Blackburn Center, exhibiting a passion and dedication for that difficult job.

“She was so dedicated, so passionate, so committed about her work. She really provided a steady hand in guiding the shelter program,” said Ann Emmerling, executive director of the Blackburn Center Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“She really found her calling,” Emmerling said.

Mrs. Reeves's son, Robert Reeves of Frederick, Md., knew his mother had a “tough job” dealing with women in distress, but “she was passionate about it.”

“You do it because you want to help people,” Reeves said of his mother's work.

Mrs. Reeves, 60, of New Stanton died Saturday, June 9, 2018, at her home from complications of lung cancer.

She was born Sept. 14, 1957, in East Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ann Schrems and the late Michael Schrems. She grew up in the Cleveland suburb of Chesterland, Ohio, the oldest of 10 children.

While studying at Seton Hill, she met her husband, William Reeves, who worked at the college. The couple were married in 1977.

She went from interning for the Women's Services to landing a full-time job at what became the Blackburn Center.

“It was the first job she had and she never left,” her son said.

In her spare time, she loved to garden and enjoyed bird watching.

She had varied music tastes, loving the songs of Elvis Presley and 1960s pop singer Donovan.

Robert Reeves recalled that he went with his mother on a trip to Canada last fall and she visited him in Spain in 2001, at which time they visited Paris.

In addition to her mother, husband and son, Mrs. Reeves is survived by daughter Jessica Marie Clark and her husband, Garret, of Grapeville; daughter-in-law Rebecca Reeves; and granddaughter Sylvia Paisley Clark.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where a service will begin at noon. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to the Blackburn Center at www.blackburncenter.org/donate, the American Diabetes Association or the American Lung Association.

