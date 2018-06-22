Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Woman could have criminal charges over Hempfield Area threat dropped

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

An 18-year-old woman could have criminal charges related to a threat at Hempfield Area High School wiped from her record under a tentative agreement with prosecutors, according to her attorney David Shrager.

Daniela Kendra, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday and the tentative agreement, which must be approved later by a judge, calls for her to continue with counseling while in a probationary program, Shrager said.

The Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program allows first-time, nonviolent offenders to complete court-ordered requirements in exchange for their criminal record being expunged.

“This is certainly not an act of hostility on her part but rather immaturity and lack of understanding,” he said. “We're moving forward in a direction that's going to be allowing her to continue with her education as well as get the appropriate help that she needs so this issue doesn't happen again.”

Kendra was a student when she was arrested in March after threatening to bring a gun to the school on March 26 in a message to the district's safe school helpline, police said. She allegedly said she wanted to “shoot up all the kids and teacher” except for two females “because they are hot,” according to police. Three threats were reported to the helpline and the IP addresses were all the same and related to Kendra. She has been free after a family member posted $1,000 bond on charges criminal use of a communication facility, simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and two counts of terroristic threats.More than 50 threats were made against schools, students or teachers in southwest Pennsylvania after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The spate of threats slowed as the school year came to an end.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me