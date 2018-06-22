Cops: Jeannette man set couch on fire outside of his apartment building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities are seeking a Jeannette man accused of setting fire to a couch along an outside wall of the apartment building where he lives, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Brian Eric Rendon, 33, for arson and related offenses.

Firefighters were called to the Railroad Street apartment building at 2:45 a.m. on April 7 to extinguish the couch fire, which was reported by a resident, police said. The building houses four apartments, including Rendon's.

The suspect admitted to using a cigarette to ignite the couch cushions and told police that he left once he saw smoke coming from the couch, according to an affidavit.

“The defendant, Brian Rendon, did not call 911, alert any of the tenants of the complex or make any attempt to put out the fire,” Westmoreland County Detective Nicholas Caesar and Jeannette Officer Frank Balistreri wrote in the complaint.

Rendon is charged with arson, reckless burning, risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment and failure to prevent a catastrophe. No one answered the door at his apartment Friday morning.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.