Westmoreland

Attorney says computer may be key in Cable murder case

Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, June 22, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Devin Andrew Akamichi (left) and Walter W. Cable (right)
Ronny Cable, 2016

Updated 4 hours ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Friday ordered prosecutors to seek computer evidence that could be used to exonerate a Greensburg man awaiting trial for the murder of a Vandergrift woman last year.

The lawyer for Walter Cable, one of two men charged in connection with the death in Derry last year of Ronny Cable, told Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger that evidence on a computer owned by a co-defendant could help the defense.

Krieger directed prosecutors to determine if co-defendant Devin Akamichi of Export owned a computer and if that equipment exists to ask that he voluntarily turn it over for investigation.

“It's possible he (Akamichi) did a search relevant to the murder and how the body was disposed of,” said defense attorney Tim Andrews.

Cable and Akamichi, both 25, were arrested and charged earlier this year with the February 2017 murder of 34-year-old Ronny Cable of Vandergrift. The Cables are not related.

Police said the burned remains of Ronny Cable were found in a Derry Township pit last March. One year later, Walter Cable and Akamichi were identified as her killers.

During a preliminary hearing last month Akamichi testified against Walter Cable for the prosecution and described how Ronny Cable was killed.

In court on Friday, Andrews suggested Akamichi might have evidence that could be used to help Walter Cable's defense, specifically computer information.

But Andrews conceded he didn't know if Akamichi owned a computer or what evidence was on the device if it existed.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello objected to the request, saying he did not believe he had the right to search a co-defendant's property.

It was unclear Friday what would happen if Akamichi refused to cooperate.

Krieger suggested that prosecutors could be barred from using his testimony against Walter Cable at trial.

“If (the evidence) exists, the defense is entitled to it,” Krieger said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

click me