Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Pedestrian killed by train in Jeannette

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 9:36 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Authorities are investigating the death of a man killed when hit by a train late Friday night in Jeannette as he walked along the railroad tracks.

The victim was hit at about 11:50 p.m. by a Norfolk Southern Corp. train with three engines pulling 130 empty coal cars from Enola in Cumberland County, destined for Shire Oaks in Washington County, Glass said.

The man was walking on the tracks with his back to the westbound train, Glass said, when he was hit just west of the tunnel carrying 13th Street below the tracks. The train's crew did apply the train's emergency brakes, Glass said.

A resident near the accident said that a family member had heard the train's whistle blowing late Friday night.

Jeannette police and the Westmoreland County Coroner's office have yet to release details of the accident as of late Saturday morning.

Police Chief Shannon Binda could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me