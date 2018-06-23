Pedestrian killed by train in Jeannette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities are investigating the death of a man killed when hit by a train late Friday night in Jeannette as he walked along the railroad tracks.

The victim was hit at about 11:50 p.m. by a Norfolk Southern Corp. train with three engines pulling 130 empty coal cars from Enola in Cumberland County, destined for Shire Oaks in Washington County, Glass said.

The man was walking on the tracks with his back to the westbound train, Glass said, when he was hit just west of the tunnel carrying 13th Street below the tracks. The train's crew did apply the train's emergency brakes, Glass said.

A resident near the accident said that a family member had heard the train's whistle blowing late Friday night.

Jeannette police and the Westmoreland County Coroner's office have yet to release details of the accident as of late Saturday morning.

Police Chief Shannon Binda could not be reached for comment Saturday.

