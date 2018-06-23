Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant fireman catches heat over social media comments

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

The Mt. Pleasant Borough Fire Department will vote next month on whether to suspend one of its members over his social media comments threatening to harm those blocking the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday night in protest of an East Pittsburgh police officer fatally shooting an unarmed teenager June 19.

Chief Jerry Lucia said Saturday the department will consider suspending Brian Vought, of Mt. Pleasant, over his social media comments when the membership meets July 19.

“The comments made were unacceptable and we do not tolerate them being made,” the fire department posted on its Facebook page Saturday. “That member's comments do not reflect the thoughts of our department. The member HAS been removed from the organization following these comments.”

“We go out to save lives, not to create problems,” Lucia said of the fire department.

Lucia said he considers Vought, who has been a firefighter for two years, as being “removed” from the department because he has been inactive for about two months as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.

“Our sympathies are with the family,” Lucia said of the victim, Antwon Rose, 17.

Vought could not be reached for comment.

People have used social media to unfairly target volunteer fire departments in Mt. Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County, as well as the Mt. Pleasant Township department in Washington County.

The Calumet Volunteer Fire Department in Mt. Pleasant Township asked on its Facebook page “to please stop sending us hate mail regarding the actions of firefighter Brian Vought. He is not a member of our fire department, or a member of the five fire departments in our township.”

The Calumet fire department stated that “his actions do not reflect those of any member in our department.”

The volunteer fire department in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County, acknowledged that there are multiple towns named Mt. Pleasant and more than one fire department.

“Please confirm you are contacting the correct Mt. Pleasant fire chief when reporting any issue,” the Washington County department wrote.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

Related Content
Pittsburgh police probe officer's social media posting
The Pittsburgh police command staff is investigating an officer's Facebook posting, saying it would not tolerate comments disparaging victims, the department said Friday. The police department ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me