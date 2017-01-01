Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Local
Allegheny

In Western Pa. and beyond, sides settle in for fight over reproductive rights
East Liberty man gets 3-6 years in prison for crash that killed passenger
North Side woman sentenced for fatal hit-and-run
2 Pittsburgh officers involved in fatal shooting 'want to come back'
Suspect in Crafton Heights shooting turns herself in
Pittsburgh shooting leaves man in critical condition
More Allegheny >
Westmoreland

1 dead in crash on Route 217 in Derry Twp.
New generation of Western Pennsylvania pro-life students ready to make voice heard at 44th annual March for Life
State Physician General shows ease, impact of naloxone
Pet Adoption League landlord allegedly continues to harass, taunt and trespass
Warmer conditions this year for Westmoreland homeless count
Man accused of trying to sell stolen copper at Greensburg scrap yard
More Westmoreland >
Valley News Dispatch

Job restored for New Kensington-Arnold band director fired for marijuana possession
Ceremony to solemnize area drug deaths
Business manager hired by district
Saxonburg man arrested shortly after Harrison gas station robbery
Police: Tarentum man exposed himself to passing school kids
Route 28 southbound lane to be restricted early Thursday
More Valley News Dispatch >
Regional

Teenager killed in early-morning crash in Washington County
Former school bus driver in Indiana County charged with having relationship with student
Potter officials approve permit for Shell's cracker plant
Heroin dealer sentenced to up to 14 years in prison
Trio accused of trafficking 35K stamp bags of heroin into Washington County
Police, EMS alerted to danger of elephant tranquilizer that killed 2 in Beaver
More Regional >
Tribune-Review Obituaries
Carlynton

Allegheny County deputy sheriff sergeant charged with assault following domestic incident
Births, birthdays celebrated around Carnegie
Around Town: Local mom, South Fayette teacher turn love of photography into business
Oyler: Mayer Brick Co. is focus of Bridgeville Area Historical Society event
Watson Institute opens South Fayette center
South Fayette cheerleaders to compete at state championship
More Carlynton >
News Videos
Fox Chapel

O'Hara artist inspired by architecture of Sharpsburg
Native of Turkey relishing her time as AFS student at Fox Chapel Area
Blawnox manager has plans to bring municipal office up to date
EMS asks Fox Chapel to more than double donation for '17
Access road critics, Aspinwall park board disagree on donation effort
Fundraiser to help create learning opportunities for Sharpsburg area, Fox Chapel Area children
More Fox Chapel >
Hampton/Shaler

McCandless church to host preview of seven area high school musicals
Flexible furniture helps Hampton students stay on task, fidget less, teachers say
For Shaler grad, basketball has opened doors around the globe
Hampton students gave time at Animal Friends, elsewhere on MLK day
Shaler Area Middle School's science department to get new tech, thanks to PPG grants
Hampton police release video of Land Rover being stolen 
More Hampton Shaler >
Monroeville

Eagle Scout project benefits Monroeville Animal Shelter
Gateway teacher resigns after being accused of DUI
Beloved Leechburg music teacher, David Ritzel, dies
Gateway teacher under investigation following on-campus wreck
Church-operated clinics provides free care to uninsured
Gateway production features collection of scenes, plays, Jan. 27-28
More Monroeville >
Murrysville

Murrysville man gets pardon from President Obama
A taste of Mexico awaits at Madero Cantina in Murrysville
Searches conducted after ammo found at Franklin Regional High, Stewartsville Elementary
Franklin Regional grad excels in St. Vincent theater
Sides file opposing briefs regarding mentally ill plea for teen in Franklin Regional attack
Demographer predicts Franklin Regional's drop in students will start to reverse in 2025
More Murrysville >
North Hills

McCandless teen's life turned around thanks to service dog
Ross woman is first female Person of the Year in Fellows Club's history
Sole searchers from Pine team up with K-LOVE to ensure girls in need are outfitted for prom with dresses and shoes
Route 8 bridge replacement to start in June in Richland
New traffic light up, running in Richland
Harry Potter-themed event at North Hills High School to benefit CASA of Allegheny County
More North Hills >
Norwin

North Huntingdon approves labor agreement with public employees
Norwin musicians to perform in Tournament of Roses Parade
North Huntingdon officials to receive bump in pay
North Huntingdon native to share marketing expertise with Ugandan women
Through grief, North Huntingdon woman finds new beginning
75 percent of Norwin students show improvement in PSSA test scores
More Norwin >
Penn Hills

Rock slide that closed Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills cleared; road reopened
Mourners fill church to honor Penn Hills teen killed in crash
Martin Luther King Jr.'s life celebrated at annual Penn Hills event
Verona woman's memoir shares anguish of battling cancer, losing baby
Marine veteran collects hundreds of shoes to help Penn Hills students
Program gives Penn Hills students incentives to excel
More Penn Hills >
Penn-Trafford

Penn Township budget includes raises, funding for new position
Boyce slopes open Friday
Penn Twp. woman pleads guilty in church theft case
Penn Township fracking hearing to resume Dec. 8
Longtime newspaper editor now in charge of weekly publications
Trafford reviews borough operations for possible cost cuts
More Penn-Trafford >
Plum

Plum school officials send alert about student gun threat
Rock slide that closed Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills cleared; road reopened
Plum board drops plan to move sixth-grade classes to one school for cost savings
Media coverage sparks adjournment of diversity forum at Plum High School
Council seeks more info about Oakmont kayak park
Plum road closed since 2015 scheduled for repairs in June
More Plum >
Sewickley

Portion of University Boulevard in Moon closed due to slide
Aleppo seeks to fill vacancies
Data: Women lack representation in elected positions
Sewickley parking pay stations in by March
Leetsdale recycling moves to every other week Feb. 2
Limited tickets remain for New Castle-Quaker Valley showdown
More Sewickley >
South Hills

Pension fund contribution increase means districts will pay more
Brentwood Council changes law firms, cites cost
Baldwin-Whitehall teacher heads to Houston for space exploration
Baldwin Borough park could get security cameras
Brentwood police chief graduates from FBI National Academy Program
Brentwood updating ballfields with Pirates Charities grant
More South Hills >
Obituary Stories

Marriage to sweetheart protected Navy vet from Southwest Greensburg
Love of cooking, family served 'Millie' well
Scout leader, Little League coach was the 'quintessential American dad'
Greensburg man distinguished himself in leadership
Mt. Pleasant 4-H leader blended love for kids, animals
Woman instrumental in founding library, ministry
More News Stories >
Twitter Feed
Week in Pictures
Women's march, inauguration protests and crushed Super Bowl dreams (Jan. 17 - Jan. 22)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.