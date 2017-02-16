Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
News

Pittsburgh auditors found problems 'everywhere we turned' at PWSA
Bob Bauder | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 2:38 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Workers from PWSA work to repair a 12-inch Water Main on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania in Manchester, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Workers from PWSA work to repair a 12-inch Water Main on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania in Manchester, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Frequent changes in top officials and a lack of long-range improvement plans are the biggest problems at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, Pittsburgh's controller said Thursday.

Controller Michael Lamb released findings of a draft performance audit that scrutinized PWSA operations from 2014 to 2016 and noted 53 problems ranging from revolving-door management to poor customer service and dysfunctional billing.

Lamb was joined by Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who announced the beginning of an audit requested by Mayor Bill Peduto's administration. DePasquale said his team would examine PWSA governance, board oversight and staffing.

The authority, which was working to repair a major water leak Thursday morning, could not immediately be reached for comment.

“It seemed like everywhere we turned at PWSA there was a problem,” Lamb said. “Since we started this audit, we went through four different directors down there. When you don't have consistent, competent leadership, you have a problem.”

Lamb noted that the authority hired Boston-based Veolia North American as manager to improve its performance and included incentive clauses in its contract that paid the company millions of dollars. The management contract ended in 2015.

PWSA has filed a lawsuit against Veolia seeking up to $12 million in damages, claiming it “grossly mismanaged PWSA's operations.”

Lamb said Veolia eliminated three full-time jobs at a secondary treatment plant at the Highland Park No. 1 reservoir that was at the center of last week's boil water order for 100,000 city residents caused by low chlorine readings.

“When those alarms go off that chlorine is low, it has to be responded to,” Lamb said.

Auditors also cited PWSA for billing errors that wrongly charged some customers thousands of dollars and caused delays in billing lasting as long as a year.

Lamb said customers still are experiencing long telephone waits because of poor customer service, a longtime criticism at the authority.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.