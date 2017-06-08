Rare shotgun shells and a jammed 9mm lead police to South Fayette gun shop robbery suspect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six years after he allegedly robbed and shot an employee at a South Fayette gun shop, Stanley Patterson learned he will go to trial for attempted homicide — his fifth such charge.

Patterson is accused of shooting an employee at Federal Firearms on Thoms Run Road on June 8, 2011. The clerk was wounded but survived. According to the criminal complaint, Patterson attempted to fire at the clerk again, but his firearm appeared to jam.

“This wasn't just your average everyday armed robbery, this was attempted homicide,” said South Fayette police Chief John Phoennik, who, as an officer, helped investigate the case. The nature of the crime led Allegheny County police to take over the case.

Patterson, 64, had been in jail since January 2016 when he was arraigned on charges that he hurled a Molotov cocktail at a house, burning the house and several others. Days later, he threw another at a business, though the flames failed to spread.

That incident earned Patterson, of Carnegie, four counts of attempted homicide and more than 30 arson charges, court records show.

The path to Patterson's suspected involvement in the 2011 armed robbery took time for authorities to develop. He was not charged until June 2016, and it took a year for his case to proceed past the preliminary hearing.

The gun shop clerk described his assailant as older and wearing a distinctive green military-style vest, according to the criminal complaint.

In September 2014, a vest matching that description was recovered from Chartiers Creek in Carnegie. In the vest was the .45-caliber pistol stolen from Federal Firearms and a 9mm handgun — the same type used to shoot the clerk, investigators determined. Also in the vest was a particular type of shotgun shell used to blast locks off of doors — rare to find outside of law enforcement, according to police.

County police eventually linked up with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives investigating Patterson in connection with the 2015 Molotov cocktail incidents and learned agents had searched Patterson's home and found, among other things, the same type of rare shotgun shell found in the vest.

Investigators used records from the few retailers that sell those shells and tracked them to Patterson.

The pieces began falling into place.

Heidelberg police reported that when they'd arrested Patterson on a DUI charge in 2011, he'd been wearing a military-style green vest. County police contacted the previous owner of the 9mm handgun found with the vest. The owner reported it had often malfunctioned after being fired.

Patterson is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, firearms violations and attempted homicide in the 2011 incident. He will be formally arraigned on those charges Aug. 9. He will face a non-jury trial on the 2015 arson charges Aug. 15.

He remains in the Allegheny County Jail, where the bond he had been unable to post has been revoked.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.