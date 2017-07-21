Opioid crisis produces hazardous litter: used needles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the opioid epidemic grinds on in Western Pennsylvania and elsewhere, one of its most dangerous byproducts — used, dirty drug syringes — are turning up in more and more public places.

In the past year-and-a-half, Murrysville police have been contacted with a half-dozen reports of residents finding syringes in garbage cans, on the side of the road and inside local businesses.

Jennifer Curran of Penn Hills was collecting roadside trash with a group of teens on July 15 and came across a syringe.

“We did not touch the needle because it's way too risky,” she said during a discussion about the issue on the Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group's Facebook page.

According to Kate Rosatti, director of patient safety and infection control at Excela Health, that is the proper attitude to take.

“The risk is that if somebody encounters a syringe, they could have an accidental needle stick that could expose them to an infectious (blood-borne) disease like hepatitis or even HIV,” Rosatti said.

Not to mention heroin or fentanyl, a potentially deadly synthetic opioid.

Here and nationally, needles turn up in places such as parks, baseball diamonds, trails and beaches — isolated spots where drug users can gather and attract little attention, and often the same spots used by the public for recreation. The needles are tossed out of carelessness or the fear of being prosecuted for possessing them.

One child was poked by a needle left on the grounds of a Utah elementary school. Another youngster stepped on one while playing on a beach in New Hampshire.

Michelle Dunn, program coordinator for Keep PA Beautiful, which coordinates litter clean-up efforts statewide, said her groups have seen an increase in used syringes among roadside litter.

“A lot of times, a group will have a designated person who has a coffee can and gloves and can dispose of them safely,” Dunn said. “But they still need to notify the local police if they see a bunch, so the police know this is a place people are shooting up. Even with gloves on, there's still a chance to get pricked, so we advise them not to touch them.”

Some professions come into contact with used syringes more than others. Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said he and his officers regularly encounter them in the course of their work.

“You're seeing it all over the county,” he said. “It's an ongoing safety issue when we're dealing with anyone who uses needles. We had an accident on Church Street where a guy had a needle on him.”

Klobucar said his officers are trained to properly handle syringes and how to store them as evidence.

“We go through our safety procedures,” he said. “You have to secure them and make sure no one gets poked.”

Another group that encounters them frequently is waste and recycling haulers.

“A lot of these (needles), unfortunately, end up in the waste and recycling stream,” said Anne Germain, waste and recycling technology director for the National Waste and Recycling Association. “The area we're most concerned with is recycling facilities, because we see a lot of them and we have people hand-sorting a lot of that material.”

For commercial trash haulers, it is less of a risk as automated hauling has become more common, Germain said. Once garbage reaches the dump, it is typically moved by heavy machinery rather than by hand.

Germain and Rosatti both pointed out that the health and safety hazard doesn't just come from syringes used for illicit drugs.

“There are a large number of people who need to use sharps for a variety of legitimate things,” Germain said.

Along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, many rest stops are outfitted with sharps disposal containers.

“That they exist at all speaks to the fact that there are a lot of people out there using injectibles, whether legally or not,” said Excela Health Spokeswoman Robin Jennings.

Rosatti said anyone who comes across a syringe in a public place should not touch it, but should make someone aware.

“Whether it's the person who oversees the property or the police, let them know,” she said. “But don't try to pick it up, move it or touch it.”

If you are stuck with a needle, Rosatti advises going to the nearest emergency room.

“They can determine whether or not you've had significant exposure, and if you have, they can start a medical treatment,” she said. “The sooner, the better.”

The Associated Press contributed. Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com.