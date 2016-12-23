Cheswick woman's horse ornaments going to a good home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Like many young girls, Marion “Tutty” Lessig dreamed of owning a pony.

“I wanted a pony and that was it. Thank God I had a dad who got me a pony,” says Lessig, 84, of Cheswick.

“I grew up in Wilkinsburg. We had 21 acres. I lived on the farm until I married,” she says.

Lessig recalls going to auctions along Route 22 near Monroeville, buying a horse and riding it home. That love of horses, and the more rural nature of Allegheny County more than 50 years ago, led her family to offer a riding academy.

“Boys loved coming up there because they loved the horses,” Lessig says.

When neighboring children began offering to pay for rides, her family built a trail near the farm.

“There was a cornfield, lots of trees. Everyone loved it. We had a ball with it,” she says.

Although she had no formal training, Lessig rode at the farm and in South Park horse shows until she married.

“I had four children. My sister also married and moved to Montana. My parents moved to Cheswick. That was the end of (the academy),” she says.

She was one of the few girls at the time who wore blue jeans ­— boys' jeans.

“They didn't make them for girls,” Lessig says.

Her love of horses never left her, and she began collecting rocking horse ornaments wherever she traveled.

“I have almost 70. Some of them are really beautiful,” she says.

For years, they decorated the Christmas tree in her home. They were packed away until recently, as Lessig began debating what to do with her collection.

“I had more fun unwrapping them and remembering where I'd bought them,” she says.

Most are wooden, some are pewter and one is made out of clothespins.

Ticking off visits to San Diego, Hawaii and Nevada, Lessig says she wishes she had kept better track of where and when she bought the ornaments. With the horses no longer “rocking” her tree, Lessig hoped to find someone who would cherish them as much as she has.

Karen Hull offers a therapeutic riding program through her Fayette County-based Saddles of Success. After learning about Lessig's miniature rocking horses, she planned to visit and take the ornaments home to share with the equestrians she instructs.

“I'm so thrilled. I thought that would be perfect,” Lessig says.

A busy volunteer with the Lower Valley Community Food Bank and with Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in New Kensington, Lessig eschews sitting still.

“There's an old expression: If you sit, you rust. I'm not rusting,” she says.

She's closing in on her bucket list, which includes meeting NBA star LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are her team, along with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates and Steelers, she hastens to add.

And horses still populate her daydreams.

“I want to ride one more time,” Lessig says.

She owns a pair of boots she wore when she was about 13, their leather now crumbling.

“When I go, the boots go with me,” she says, chuckling.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com.