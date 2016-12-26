Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
News

Need outstrips calls to Westmoreland drug helpline
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 10:26 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A counselor fills out paperwork between waiting for calls at the Westmoreland Community Action hotline in Greensburg, Pa. on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A counselor fills out paperwork between waiting for calls at the Westmoreland Community Action hotline in Greensburg, Pa. on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

In a tiny room outfitted with a computer, telephone and inspirational messages, call-takers for Westmoreland County's substance abuse helpline are trying to make a difference.

Callers lay out the burdens of drug and alcohol addiction, ranging from fears about treatment to child custody or legal ramifications.

“We talk to callers about everything under the sun,” said Chuck Chappell, community prevention supervisor at Westmoreland Community Action. “Mainly, it stems from drug use.”

But the phone hasn't been ringing as frequently as officials had hoped. Call-takers at the Greensburg center fielded 151 calls from the helpline's inception April 20 through Dec. 12. The daily times the helpline is open recently changed — from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. — in an effort to better serve those who may benefit from its services.

Three years of operation has been secured through donations, a grant and $130,000 in state funds being funneled through the Westmoreland County Drug and Alcohol Commission.

During a two-hour period last week, one call was received and a worker returned a call to a person who had reached out to the agency's crisis hotline and was dealing with the fallout of a recent drug overdose death. The caller sought information about treatment and counseling options for a teenage family member using drugs.

The call-taker immediately began an internet search for family meetings and treatment options in the caller's area. All call-takers are certified recovery specialists and refer callers to drug and alcohol resources.

Call-takers ask about insurance, and some can offer personal experiences at particular treatment centers in the area.

“We want to get people connected to recovery, and this is a recovery resource,” Chappell said. “We want to be able to market it as such.”

When the phone isn't ringing, call-takers post on the helpline's social media accounts, check emails and voicemail messages and fill out logs that detail what happened during each call. Chappell thinks the number of callers is not in line with the number of people who need help.

“We would like them to be higher, but we also know it's only a six-month-old program,” he said.

Also in its infancy is a similar state helpline through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs that operates around the clock. In about a month since its inception Nov. 10, the state call center has fielded 1,600 calls, according to department Communications Director Carol Gifford.

“Previously, calls for help came to the DDAP and were answered during regular business hours and went to voicemail after hours,” she said.

The helpline is being advertised on radio and television public service announcements.

It's been slow getting the Westmoreland helpline's name out, but officials are planning a blitz of advertising and community outreach, Chappell said.

“There's nowhere we won't go,” he said. “In order for us to get more call volume, this is how we're attacking it.”

The ultimate goal is for the helpline to become self-sustaining by billing for its services.

“We're not just giving phone numbers and saying have a nice day,” Chappell said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

