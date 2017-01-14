Deer Lakes High senior collects donated dresses for girls in need

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visit Kelsie Urbanek's Facebook page, 180 Dresses, or her Instagram, kelsie180dresses.

Ally Mego left the Pittsburgh Mills mall one recent afternoon with two dresses she didn't get from a store.

One has a colorful bottom and a turquoise colored top, which matches her hair. The other is dark blue with white, ornate designs.

“They're really pretty,” said Mego, 19, of Buffalo Township. “I'm really excited to wear them.”

Mego received her new formal wear during a dress giveaway at the mall hosted by 180 Dresses, a project that gives dresses to girls for free who can't otherwise afford them.

It was created by 17-year-old Kelsie Urbanek of West Deer.

Since the program's inception in July, Urbanek has given away roughly 170 dresses of all sizes and designs — including homecoming dresses — to girls across the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond.

The generosity is not lost on Mego.

“My mom's a single mom, so she doesn't really have all the money in the world to afford clothes for me,” said Mego, a senior at Freeport Area High School. “It definitely makes a difference, and it definitely helps out a lot that somebody is willing to do this.”

A lover of dresses, heels and formal dances, Urbanek, a Deer Lakes High School senior, is devoting her last year there to helping girls who might not have the luxury of buying a nice dress to wear to the prom, a sports banquet or out to dinner.

“I just wanted them to be able to afford and feel beautiful and have the opportunity for a nice dress,” Urbanek said. “There are a lot of bullies out there. There are a lot of people that get picked on if they don't look as nice as everybody else.

“That's one of the main reasons I'm doing this: is to make sure people are not getting bullied at school for not being able to look their best.”

In addition to individual girls, Urbanek has donated dresses to places such as East Union Presbyterian Church of West Deer and Mars Home for Youth.

She gets her dresses from classmates and from consignment shops like Plato's Closet. She also has donated some of her own.

Urbanek wears a different donated dress to school each day to raise awareness for her initiative.

She also posts pictures of herself wearing the dresses on Instagram and on her Facebook page — her main source of communication and feedback from her debutantes.

She came up with the name 180 Dresses because there are 180 days in the school year.

“I (thought) having the name 180 dresses and wearing a dress to school every day would be a good way to promote what I'm doing,” she said. “A lot of people from school and from my work have also donated dresses because of what I'm doing to promote it. It's given it more attention.”

Urbanek has a meticulous routine she follows each school day.

She picks out a dress each morning from a clothing rack in her dining room, which is where she keeps her donated dresses and shoes. She then snaps a photo before or after school to post online.

Finally, she washes and folds each dress she wears before they are donated.

Urbanek keeps the donated dresses separate from her own so that there is no chance for a mix-up and wears the donated dresses only to school.

Though she wears a dress to work each day, she steers clear of the donated ones because they are for a specific cause.

“I put it upon myself not to wear a donated dress to work,” she said. “I thought it would be wrong to use it … and not give it away as soon as possible.”

But that doesn't mean it hasn't been hard for the self-proclaimed girlie girl to part with some select fashions. She eventually had to give up a casual pink dress she was quite fond of.

“It's easier to give it away when I know that it's for a good cause,” she said. “I'm hoping somebody got it because it was very nice.”

Delaney Umbaugh, who attended the mall giveaway with her mom, walked away with three dresses, her favorite being a gray one she can wear with her boots.

“It's amazing what she's doing, it really is,” said Umbaugh, 15, of Vandergrift. “It's a nice way to give back.”

Jered B. Kolbert is director of the Counselor Education Program at Duquesne University.

He said that a project like 180 Dresses shows care and concern, and while there are people who can be hurtful for little or no reason, “providing such clothing indicates … that there are people who care.”

Even though the project is less than a year old, Urbanek is hoping it will continue and is looking for someone to take over when she goes to college in the fall.

She will study chef management at Niagara College of Canada, which means she will be unable to continue the project.

“I'm hoping to make an impact on somebody else so they can kind of step into my shoes,” she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.