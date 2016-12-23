Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Subway employee shoots man trying to rob South Side store, police say
Megan Guza | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:29 a.m.
Pittsburgh police investigate a shooting at a Subway in the South Side on Friday. Authorities said a Subway employee shot an armed man trying to rob the store. Photo courtesy WPXI.

Updated 16 hours ago

A South Side Works Subway employee shot an armed robber in the chest Friday morning, according to police.

The incident began about 8 a.m. when a male suspect walked into the sandwich shop with a gun at his side, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer. There were two clerks in the store at the time.

A male employee, who has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out his gun and shot the suspect at least once, Schaffer said. The suspect crawled out through a window – broken either by gunfire or the suspect falling into it, Schaffer said – and fled on 28th Street.

A vehicle picked up the injured man and dropped him off at Allegheny General Hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition, Schaffer said.

A short time later, police on the city's North Side spotted the same vehicle outside a residence on Lovitt Way, she said. Police suspected at least two people were inside the house, prompting a SWAT team to surround the home.

Schaffer said the two inside eventually came out peacefully, and SWAT officers cleared the home. The man and woman inside have been detained.

