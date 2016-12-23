Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Reports: Carrie Fisher suffers medical emergency on flight

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 6:51 p.m.
FILE DECEMBER 23: According to reports December 23, 2016 actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She is reportedly at a hospital in Los Angeles. ROSEMONT, IL - AUGUST 21: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Carrie Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday.

Citing unnamed sources, celebrity website TMZ reported she suffered a heart attack while the Los Angeles Times, also citing unnamed sources, said the “Star Wars” star suffered a heart episode on a flight that arrived at Los Angeles International Airport around noon Friday. Several other outlets also cited unnamed sources in their reports.

Messages left by The Associated Press for Fisher's publicists and representatives for her mother, Debbie Reynolds, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, were not returned Friday.

Fire and United Airlines officials confirmed to the AP that a patient suffered a serious medical emergency on a London-to-Los Angeles flight Friday, but would not confirm it was Fisher.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics administered advanced life-saving care and transported the person to a nearby hospital.

United Airlines said in a statement that the unnamed passenger was unresponsive.

