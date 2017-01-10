Allegheny County to consider mandatory lead testing for children

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Board of Health on Wednesday is set to consider a proposal that would require lead testing for young children.

If the Board of Health approves the measure, a public comment period will be held, followed by a county council vote. If it passes, the mandatory testing would take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Children residing in the county would be required to undergo blood tests to detect lead levels between the ages of 9 and 12 months and again at 2 years old, according to the proposal.

Their usual doctors' offices, or the department, would perform the tests.

Children designated as “high risk” would be tested annually from ages 1 to 6.

The county's schools would be required to inform parents or guardians about the mandatory testing and keep a file containing the lead test results for every child enrolling in kindergarten, according to the proposal. That file would be accessible to the county's health department.

Children would be exempt from the testing if a doctor says it might be detrimental to the health of the child, and writes a note to the county, according to the proposal. Children would also be exempt if a parent or guardian objects to the testing on religious grounds or “on the basis of a strong moral or ethical conviction similar to a religious belief,” the proposal says.

The county has been collecting the results of blood lead testing, which many pediatricians already do, said Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the county health department.

Lead testing at ages 1 and 2 is already recommended in the medical field, but not required. Before deciding which children to test, some doctors have patients fill out a questionnaire, asking when the child's house was built and other information, said Hacker. Homes built before 1978, about 70 percent of the state's housing stock, could have lead paint.

For children whose blood contains at least 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter, or one-tenth of a liter, the county conducts investigations, including a home visit, to determine whether paint, soil or water is the lead source, said Hacker. The department recently lowered the threshold triggering an investigation from 15 to 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter.

The county's investigations have not concluded that water is the primary source of lead in a child's system, said Hacker, who has said she is more concerned about lead-based paint.

In 2015, 135 children in the county had lead levels over 10 micrograms per deciliter, Hacker said, a decrease from 2014.

Water sampled from customers of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority – the largest such authority in Allegheny County – last year tested higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's action level of 15 parts per billion.

Seventeen of the 100 water samples voluntarily collected this spring from homes that have or are likely to have lead lines or plumbing, showed lead levels greater than 15 ppb. The 90th percentile result was 22 ppb.

Updated results from PWSA water tests taken in December should be released this week, said Will Pickering, PWSA spokesman.

PWSA is offering free test kits and is replacing some of its lead service lines, Pickering said. The lead in the water is caused by corrosion from privately owned, aging lead pipes.

The health department meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Gold Room on the fourth floor of the Allegheny County Courthouse, 436 Grant St., in Downtown Pittsburgh. It is open to the public and public comments are allowed.